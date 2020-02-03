chelsea-target-edinson-cavani-was-never-interested-in-january-move-to-stamford-bridge

Edinson Cavani was never interested in joining Chelsea regardless of the money that would have been on offer, according to his agent.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was one of the Blues’ top targets last month, as Frank Lampard looked to bring in cover and competition for Tammy Abraham.

However, Cavani preferred a move to Atletico Madrid and would have taken a pay cut to secure it as opposed to heading to the Premier League for bigger wages. The 32-year-old, who only has six months remaining on his contract, had also been linked with Manchester United.

“Cavani was willing to receive less than with PSG,” said his agent and brother, Walter Guglielmone. “Atletico Madrid did not close the agreement.

“Do you think that Edi did not play for almost a month at PSG so that I could drop the operation for a commission and that Edi did not fulfil his dream of going to Atletico Madrid? If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester or Chelsea.”