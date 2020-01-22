chelsea-submit-loan-bid-to-sign-edinson-cavani-from-paris-saint-germain

Chelsea have submitted a loan offer to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window and is targeting a new striker to support Tammy Abraham.

According to The Times, Chelsea have offered to sign Cavani on loan for the remainder of the season and plan to cover his salary, which is over £360,000 a week, in full.

The report claims that Chelsea would also be looking to pay a loan fee of at least £5 million.

Lampard has also revealed his admiration for Cavani, who has scored 198 goals in 292 appearances for PSG.

‘He’s a great player, I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and his scoring record speaks for itself,’ Lampard said earlier this week.

‘The idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not absolutely looking away from, because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that’s the case then that may help us.’

However, PSG are looking to sell Cavani on a permanent deal and the striker is understood to favour a move to Atletico Madrid.

Reports have claimed that the Uruguay international has agreed an 18-month contract with Atletico which is worth €10m (£8.5m) a year.

But PSG are demanding a transfer fee of at least £15m, which is holding up Cavani’s move to Diego Simeone’s side.

‘There is an open negotiation,’ Cavani’s mother, Berta Gomez, told AS.

‘PSG have rejected three proposals from Atletico but my son has asked to leave and we are waiting for an agreement to be reached by both clubs.

‘It’s complicated but he wants to play at Atletico, if not now, then in the summer.

‘We have been wishing it for years but it does not now depend on my son but on PSG and Atletico.’





