chelsea-submit-bid-to-sign-metz-striker-habib-diallo

Chelsea have submitted a €20 million (£16.8m) bid to sign Metz striker Habib Diallo, according to reports in France.

Frank Lampard is looking to sign a new striker to provide competition for Tammy Abraham, who has scored 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele has been heavily linked and Chelsea have reportedly had a £34m bid turned down by the French club.

According to Metz-based newspaper Le Republicain Lorrain, Chelsea have tabled an offer to sign Diallo.

Metz have been struggling this season and are only outside the relegation play-off place in Ligue 1 on goal difference but Diallo has been the team’s star performer with 10 goals so far.

Diallo’s current contract with Metz expires in 2022 and speaking last month, the French club’s coach Vincent Hognon insisted that the striker would not be sold in January.

‘I have never been told about the departure of Habib Diallo this winter,’ said Hognon.

‘All the technical staff had insisted that we extend [Diallo’s contract].

‘We absolutely wanted to keep him.

‘And we were not mistaken. He will still score goals for us.

‘If Habib is to be let go, that really would not be a good signal to send. No, no, he will stay.’





