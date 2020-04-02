🔥Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour can become Stamford Bridge 'great' with regular chances, says Frank Sinclair🔥

Frank Sinclair believes Billy Gilmour has the potential to become a Chelsea great if given regular playing opportunities.

The 18-year-old broke into the first team prior to the Premier League’s suspension due to coronavirus, picking up back-to-back man-of-the-match awards against Liverpool and Everton.

Those performances brought widespread praise and Sinclair – who made 169 appearances for Chelsea between 1990-98 – states those around the club have been aware of Gilmour’s talent ever since he joined from Rangers in 2017.

Speaking to GentingBet, Sinclair said: “Billy Gilmour has got what it takes to make it at Chelsea and he’s got an incredible future at the club – I’d put him up there as being a real Chelsea great if he gets the opportunity to play regular football for Chelsea.

“Before he even arrived in the first team this season, I was well aware of how highly he was rated after listening to what was coming out from the academy coaches on their analysis of the player.

“Everyone is fully aware as to how good he has been since he joined the football club.”

Despite Gilmour’s glowing reputation, Sinclair admits he has still been surprised by quite how fast the teenager has adapted to Premier League football.

He said: “I’ve been very surprised with how comfortably he adapted to playing in the Premier League; it can be very hectic playing in those midfield areas at that level.

“He seems to naturally acclimatise to playing at that level and that’s a sign of a good player, when they look so comfortable playing for Chelsea.

“Gilmour looks like he’s got everything in his game; his awareness, his passing, his ability to break down attacks and start Chelsea attacks is incredible.”

Sinclar believes Gilmour’s small frame – he stands at 5ft 6in – could perhaps be his only downfall, although he adds he’s been told that the Scot is no pushover.

“Sometimes, you question the size of him,” Sinclair explained. “But I’m told by [Chelsea assistant manager] Jody Morris that he is really tenacious and he can look after himself, so there is nothing to worry about there.

“I think he’s got a really good future at the football club.”