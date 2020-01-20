chelsea-rival atletico-madrid-to-sign-paris-st-germain-forward-edinson-cavani

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Edinson Cavani after the striker told Paris St-Germain he wanted to leave.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are other possible suitors, but Chelsea are providing the strongest competition to Atlético Madrid, who have had one bid for the Uruguayan rejected.

PSG had hoped to hold on to the 32-year-old until his contract runs out at the end of this season, but he has tried to force the matter by handing in a transfer request.

Atlético were in pole position to sign him, either this month or in the summer, and Chelsea are now attempting to steal a march.

Although a deal to sign Cavani would be expensive, Chelsea could offset the cost against the proposed sale of Olivier Giroud to Inter Milan and the fact the club did not spend anything on transfers last summer because of their Fifa ban. Also, Victor Moses is joining Inter on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Frank Lampard on Monday revealed his admiration of Cavani and Telegraph Sport understands the club have made inquiries about a deal this month.

The Chelsea head coach said: “He is a great player, I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself. I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see. He’s an experienced player, but so are many others out there.

“The idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not absolutely looking away from. Sometimes the young players need a little bit of help and if that’s the case, then that may help us.”