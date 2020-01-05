chelsea-respond-to-newcastle-united-loan-offer-for-striker-olivier-giroud

Chelsea have made it clear that Olivier Giroud will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge unless a replacement is signed after Newcastle United made a loan approach for the striker.

After a difficult start to the season, Newcastle enjoyed a fine run under Steve Bruce to climb up the Premier League and are currently five points clear of the relegation zone.

But the Magpies endured a poor run over the festive period and Bruce is keen to bolster his squad in January, fully aware that Newcastle could quickly slip back down the table.

French World Cup-winner Giroud has emerged as a target for Newcastle, who contacted Chelsea last week to discuss the possibility of a loan deal until the end of the season.

But, according to the Telegraph, Chelsea informed Newcastle that Giroud would not be permitted to leave unless a replacement was brought in.

It is claimed the update will ‘infuriate’ Giroud, who is said to be open to a move to Newcastle in order to play regular first-team football and put himself in contention for next summer’s Euros.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are looking into signing another striker this month and will only sanction Giroud’s departure if an incoming deal is secured.

Giroud has been a popular figure in the Premier League for almost a decade but struggled to nail down a place in Arsenal’s starting XI before enduring a similar fate at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances for Chelsea this term, playing back-up to in-form youngster Tammy Abraham.

Discussing his future at Chelsea, Giroud said last week: ‘It will be difficult to stay. I’m going to have a chat with the coach [Frank Lampard].

‘Chances are, there will be a change because I don’t have enough time to express myself on the pitch. For the moment, I am a Chelsea player.

‘I still have some games to play here before the transfer window opens. Then we will sit around a table and find the best decision for me. France is one of the possible solutions.’

