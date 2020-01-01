Chelsea record near-£100m loss but still plan to spend in the January transfer window

Chelsea have confirmed a loss of £96.6.m for the year ending 30 June, but insist they are complying with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

The club cite expenditure on players, such as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and forward Christian Pulisic, and the fact that they were not in the Champions League last season as reasons for the massive loss.

The poor figures, confirmed in the club’s latest financial results, come after two profitable years, but chairman Bruce Buck believes Chelsea remain in a stable financial position and are set to remain so for years to come.

‘Consistent revenue growth and careful financial management over recent seasons has allowed the club to make significant levels of investment in the playing staff whilst maintaining compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations,’ Buck wrote on the official Chelsea website.

‘This has contributed to another Europa League victory at the end of the 2018-19 season and a return to the highest level of European competition.

‘This solid commercial foundation, allied to a young and exciting team now led by Frank Lampard, means that the club is well placed to sustain its pursuit of success both on and off the pitch as well as maintain its financial stability over the coming years.’

Chelsea were under a transfer ban over the summer but that has now been lifted and they are free to make signings in the January transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a string of forward players, including Jadon Sancho, Moussa Dembele and Wilfried Zaha, and are expected to make a huge offer for at least one of those players.

Manager Frank Lampard said of the club’s current transfer plans: ‘‘We are certainly joined up on recruitment.

‘I know we haven’t done anything yet so there is no proof in that but we are joined up. ‘I have very close conversations with Marina [Granovskaia, the director], Petr Cech [the technical and performance adviser] and Scott [McLachlan], who is the head of our recruitment department.

‘They know what I want and I will be fundamentally in the middle of who and what we bring into the club.

‘As it stands we are very open about that. If it feels right from my side, on the footballing point, in January, and from the club side in January, then we will make the moves we make. It is a joined-up effort.’

MORE: Frank Lampard says Chelsea ready to spend in January transfer window

MORE: Frank Lampard tells Chelsea to hijack Manchester United’s transfer move for Moussa Dembele





