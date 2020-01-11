chelsea-put-burnley-to-the-sword-as-tammy-abraham-serves-notice-that-he-is-the-answer-for-club-and-country

Premier League table 2019/20 latest standings

Frank Lampard has spent most of the past week having to Google some of the various strikers and forwards Chelsea have been linked with. So it will be a relief that two of his own players offered encouragement that he may be able solve the team’s goalscoring problem from within.

With every passing day Chelsea have been credited with a different striker, some of whom Lampard has known all about and others the head coach, like most of the rest of us, has frankly never heard of.

The speculation will, of course, continue throughout the January transfer window and it would be naive to assume that a victory over Burnley, Chelsea’s first Premier League success at Stamford Bridge since the start of December, will convince the club to abandon all their transfer plans.

But a 15th goal of the season from Tammy Abraham and a first League goal for Callum Hudson-Odoi offered encouragement that Chelsea need not panic this month and that Lampard’s best January solutions might in fact be under his nose.

He won’t find anybody better or more potent than Abraham this month and Hudson-Odoi appears to be working steadily towards his best form, which will help make up for the loss of Christian Pulisic to injury.