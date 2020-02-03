chelsea-news-this-week:-focus-turns-to-loftus-cheek-and-pulisic-returns-as-lampard-gives-jaded-squad-a-rest

Chelsea begin their winter break this week and so almost the entire first-team squad will be given an extended rest.

Blues head coach Frank Lampard has already confirmed the club have no plans to embark on warm-weather training and instead he is keen to give his charges some downtime to recuperate and reflect on a challenging campaign to date.

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are among those to have shown signs of fatigue recently while nagging fitness problems for N’Golo Kante should be eased by the hiatus.

Lampard has, however, confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue to work with the younger age groups over the next fortnight as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a friendly against New England Revolution in May and has been training with the under-16s with the hope of stepping up to the under-23s as he progresses.

Next Chelsea fixture

vs Manchester United (Monday February 17, Stamford Bridge)

Lampard is also anticipating that the break will bring some clarity to Christian Pulisic’s thigh injury. The £58million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has not played since New Year’s Day and was unable to train as planned last week.

Chelsea squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

Lampard said after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester: “The break might have come at a good time because it buys us a couple of weeks. I won’t have an answer [on when Pulisic can return] until we’re back training. He’s a quality player and was having a really good patch pre-Christmas. Others have to stand up too but of course we’ll be happy to have him back.”