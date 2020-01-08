chelsea-must-offload-a-centre-back-before-re-signing-nathan-ake-from-bournemouth-this-month

Chelsea have to get one of their centre-backs off their wage bill before they can consider re-signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth over the January transfer window.

Ake left the Blues for the Cherries in 2017 for £20m but inserted a clause in the deal allowing them to re-sign the Dutchman for £40m, something they are keen to do.

However, the Sun report that they could not get a deal done for the defender without first getting rid of one of their current central defenders.

Andreas Christensen is the most likely to be turned aside by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, although it might not be easy to sell the Dane by the end of the month.

The Blues are looking for around £35m for the 23-year-old who earns £80,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, so finding a club to match that transfer fee and those wage demands will not be straight forward.

AC Milan are interested in Christensen, but they will be looking for a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Lampard’s other options at centre-back are Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori, all of whom are above Christensen in the pecking order and unlikely to be sold.

If Chelsea see Ake as a first choice centre-back then either Rudiger or Zouma could potentially be sacrificed, but it is not their preferred option.

Bournemouth are keen to keep Ake but there is nothing they could do to stop him leaving if the Blues meet the £40m mark and the Dutchman wants to return to west London.

The 24-year-old is currently out with a hamstring injury and will not return for another two weeks, with Bournemouth really struggling with an injury crisis, which has hit their form hard.

The Cherries have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games, ironically, against Chelsea.

