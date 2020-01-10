chelsea-manager-frank-lampard-speaks-out-on-moussa-dembele-transfer-speculation

Frank Lampard has confirmed Moussa Dembele is on Chelsea’s transfer radar but has denied the Blues are closing on a deal for the Lyon striker.

Reports earlier this week claimed Chelsea had already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, despite having seen a £34million bid rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

Lampard is ready to sanction the sale of Olivier Giroud, who is bound for Inter, this month and has blamed his side’s retched recent home form on a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, despite the progress 14-goal Tammy Abraham has made this season.

The Chelsea manager is adamant he will look to strengthen his squad in the transfer market before the window closes but hinted former Fulham and Celtic striker Dembele is not top of his wish list.

He said: ‘He is a player I know, and a player that the club know. But I’m surprised to see his name to pop up so regularly when it’s not popping up in my conversations so regularly, to be brutally honest.

And there’s quite a few players in the last week I can say the same about. He’s a player I respect and I know he’s another team’s player.

‘Of course, we’re looking to strengthen and I’ve spoken about strengthening in high areas, goalscorers, because it’s where we’ve been found pretty short in home games recently particularly.

‘The idea of people being clinical, they are hard to find, and I’ll only want to go that way if we know we are improving the squad we have already because at the moment we are working very hard on the training ground and in game to get that right ourselves.’

Pressed on whether Dembele definitively would not be moving to Chelsea in January, Lampard replied: ‘I don’t want to go cut and dry on anybody, but as I said, it’s not one we are openly talking about and if it’s a decision I will be a big part of that decision.’

London rivals Tottenham are also in the market for a striker in January and have been linked with Dembele in the wake of Harry Kane’s hamstring injury which is likely to rule the England captain out of action until the end of the end of April.

Kane’s injury could present further international opportunities for Abraham who made his competitive Three Lions debut earlier this season.

Reacting to Kane’s setback and the implications for Spurs and Abraham, Lampard said: I don’t know what their plans are, they don’t know ours. January can be limited. I concentrate on what we can do for us.

‘It’s not nice to hear about injuries to players like Harry. Tammy has given himself a chance. Work is there to be done. It depends on what he does and what the squad is when the Euros come.

‘I am delighted with him, his progression. I think he is a player who can play in the highest level. I aspect a lot more of him in scoring goals.’

