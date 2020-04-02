🔥Chelsea link up with charity Refuge to help fight domestic abuse during coronavirus pandemic🔥

Chelsea have partnered with UK charity Refuge to support women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative will see the Blues help raise awareness and provide crucial funding to those in need, with self-isolation having the “potential to aggravate pre-existing abusive behaviours by perpetrators and make it more challenging for women to report and seek support”.

As part of the scheme, Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes – along with players from both the women’s and men’s teams – has participated in a digital campaign to help raise funds for the charity.

The west London club have also pledged to match all donations received over the next six weeks.

Speaking after the announcement, Hayes told Chelsea’s official website: “I am proud to lead the club’s support of this worthy cause during such a difficult time for so many.

“There are many things for people to deal with in the present climate but it is important we support the vulnerable and those who may feel alone or without a voice.

“I hope this campaign can do that and make a difference to those who need support.”

Chelsea men’s first-team captain Cesar Azpilicueta also gave his backing to the partnership, adding: “Domestic violence is such a serious issue in society and we must double our efforts to look after those in danger during this ongoing pandemic.

“I am so proud of my club for supporting Refuge in their vital work protecting vulnerable women and children.”

Those who wish to make a donation can visit the Refuge campaign page by clicking here.

Refuge runs the Freephone 24-Hour National Domestic Violence Helpline, 0808 2000 247, which currently logs over 270 calls and contacts every day.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline Website provides additional support information and an online form where women can request a safe time to be called back.