Chelsea launch bid to sign Manchester United target Gedson Fernandes in potential £55m deal

Chelsea have made an opening 18-month loan bid for Benfica star Gedson Fernandes that will include an obligation to buy for £55m should certain clauses be met.

The 18-year-old has been put up for sale by the Portuguese giants this month and is one of Benfica’s prized assets.

Manchester United, Leicester and West Ham have all shown interest in the midfielder and the Hammers are believed to have made an offer along the same lines as Chelsea.

However, West Ham are only willing to fork out around £33m for Fernandes, whereas Chelsea are happy to pay £55m should the midfielder feature in over 50% of league games during his 18-month loan spell, according to Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard is desperate to bolster his squad this month after seeing the club’s transfer ban reduced.

The Blues have allocated significant funds to Lampard and recognise that he was not given the £88m earned from Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid last summer.

The ball is now in Fernandes’ court and it will be up to the player to make a decision on which club he joins.

Manchester United could make a formal offer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to recruit a midfielder after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

