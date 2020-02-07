chelsea-fans-caught-in-new-racism-shame-as-footage-emerges-in-bbc-three-film

Shocking footage has emerged of Chelsea fans giving Nazi salutes, singing anti-Semitic songs and hissing to mimic the noise of a gas chamber.

A new BBC Three film, Shame In The Game, available on iPlayer next Wednesday, shows the incidents which took place in France on October 2 last year before Chelsea played Lille in the Champions League.

The behaviour of Chelsea supporters was not made public at the time, but an undercover reporter captured the scenes for a documentary which looks into racism in English football.

In one clip, Chelsea fans are seen outside singing an anti-Semitic song about their rivals Tottenham and two individuals appearing to make Nazi salutes.

In another clip, a fan can be seen singing about former Spurs striker Martin Chivers.

Fans on a train in Lille can also be heard hissing to mimic the noise of a gas chamber. It is not the first time Chelsea fans have faced accusations of anti-Semitism.

Photo: Getty Images

The Blues have said previously that the offensive songs about Tottenham fans have “shamed the club” and in 2018 the Blues were investigated by Uefa after a minority of fans were accused of anti-Semitic chanting during a Europa League game in Budapest against MOL Vidi.

Chelsea have taken a strong stance on anti-Semitism and in 2018 launched their Say No To Anti-Semitism campaign, which has been backed by their Jewish owner Roman Abramovich (above). Last month the club unveiled a giant mural painted on the side of Stamford Bridge to mark Monday’s Holocaust Remembrance and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Standard Sport contacted Chelsea for a comment.

On their website, Chelsea say they “will be taking a lead on raising awareness of anti-Semitism and its impact on the Jewish community and society as a whole, demonstrating that the club is welcoming to all”.

Chelsea have also previously condemned their own supporters for their “abhorrent” anti-Semitic song about Tottenham.