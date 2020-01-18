chelsea-face-transfer-battle-with-liverpool-for-timo-werner

Liverpool and Chelsea are primed to go head-to-head in a transfer battle for £60million rated Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has scored 25 goals this season, helping Julian Nagelsmann’s side establish a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

With a first ever league title in their sights and a Champions League last 16 tie against Tottenham on the horizon, Leipzig are unlikely to part with their prize asset in January but a summer departure looks to be on the cards.

Werner is likely to spearhead Germany’s attack at the European Championships and his value could rocket to the £60million mark, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Although Liverpool boast one of the most formidable attacking trios in world football, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all approaching 30.

Jurgen Klopp has already started planning for the future with the addition of Takumi Minamino who arrived earlier this month, and he has been a long-term admirer of Werner’s.

The 23-year-old talked up a potential move to the Premier League earlier this week, but he also harbours ambitions to play in Spain.

He said: ‘There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.’

Chelsea, meanwhile, are desperate to bolster their attacking options this month with Frank Lampard again airing his frustration after watching his side fire blanks in Saturday’s defeat at Newcastle.

Afterwards, the Chelsea manager said: ‘If we are looking for people to bring in to the areas to win games when you are controlling it, it is scoring goals.

‘We can’t work anymore in training on finishing. You need to have that killer instinct in front of goal. ‘We need to score more goals from front-line areas if we are going to get to where we want to be.

‘It’s quite clear from what I am saying now that we know where we need to strengthen but we shall see.

‘We know we have problems at the top of the pitch in terms of we don’t get enough goals. ‘If you don’t score you are always liable for a sucker punch and they got it.’

Chelsea have already been linked with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi likely to be deemed surplus to requirements if replacements are signed.

