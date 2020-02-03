chelsea-defender-marcos-alonso-calls-out-premier-league-error:-sacked-in-the-morning!

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso calls out Premier League error: Sacked in the morning!

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has called out the Premier League after they brushed over his double against Tottenham at Wembley in 2017.

Alonso scored a late winner at the national stadium after Michy Batshuayi’s own goal had cancelled out the Spaniard’s opener as the Blues sealed a 2-1 victory over their London rivals at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.

It was the last time a Chelsea defender had netted a double before Antonio Rudiger’s brace helped Chelsea rescue a draw at Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

However, the Premier League’s official Twitter account missed Alonso’s double as they combed through the history books.

In a post about Rudiger’s brace, the Premier League said: “The first defender to score a Premier League brace for Chelsea since John Terry in April 2013.”

Fans speculated that the Premier League had intended to tweet ‘central defender’ as Alonso, who also scored a double against Leicester in January 2017, featured regularly as an attacking full-back.

The Spaniard quoted the tweet, simply adding: “#Sackedinthemorning.”

