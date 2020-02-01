Chelsea boss Frank Lampard rules out Dries Mertens transfer: I'm 95 per cent sure we're done

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has ruled out a late deal to sign Dries Mertens this month.

The Blues were exploring the possibility of a move for the Napoli man, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

But Lampard has now confirmed they are no longer pursuing a deal for the 32-year-old, meaning Olivier Giroud is set to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea boss said he was “95 per cent” sure their transfer dealings are complete for the current window.

More follows