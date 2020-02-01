chelsea-are-the-underdogs-in-the-top-four-race,-according-to-frank-lampard

Frank Lampard claims Chelsea are underdogs for a Premier League top-four finish after failing to make any January signings and insists his players need their fans’ trust “more than ever”.

The Blues are six points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester City but missed out on bolstering their attacking options despite scouring the market for a centre-forward.

Lampard made little secret of his desire to bring in someone to help ease the burden on Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi with Olivier Giroud allowed to leave if a replacement came in.

However, Giroud stayed put after Chelsea were unable to prise Dries Mertens from Napoli and opted against an expensive move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani while longer-term targets Mousa Dembele at Lyon and Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner were not available until the summer.

By contrast, United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal which could be worth up to £67.7million while Tottenham offset Christian Eriksen’s departure with the additions of Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes.

Wolves and Sheffield United have also strengthened and when asked about his concerns over Chelsea’s lack of activity a few hours before the 11pm deadline, Lampard did not conceal his frustration.

“The reality of the fact we will not do business here, for whatever reason, however you look at that… every time I look at the TV another player signs for a club,” he said. “That’s the transfer window. “But if I’m looking at it with my business head on and looking around us in the table and I look at Manchester United obviously signing a big, big player, a world class player in my opinion, and the teams around us, Sheffield United making fantastic signings, Chris Wilder’s job is incredible because he’s had years to work that group and now they’re adding where he sees fit.

“Tottenham have signed a few and they’re not far behind us. And not only have they signed a few, but a couple of players have left where obviously – not being too crude about it – the situation was they were towards the end of their contracts and maybe weren’t happy being at the club any more.

Chelsea squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

“Sometimes that’s as important as bringing players in. It’s changing the feeling of the group if players are not wanting to be there so that’s obviously smart business on that part.

“Now what remains to be seen will be seen and from my view – and this is not to talk down ourselves because we’re six points clear in fourth –we become probably the underdogs and the outsiders because the teams around us have strengthened. It’s a fact.

“Let’s not forget it’s a difficult window. I get that. And probably for sure the fact we missed the last window [due to the club’s Fifa transfer ban] made it a bit more crucial for us.

“Now we have missed two windows. I talk about the trust of the fans there and I still feel it. When we lost at home to Liverpool I have never seen a reaction to a home defeat like that.

“Because the fans are saying ‘we get it, the players are young and there is a transitional feel about that. We need that trust more than ever.”

He did however insist no signings were better than panic-buying, as Chelsea have been guilty of in the past.

“I’ve had it from all sorts of angles…. friends you didn’t know, all of a sudden they are mates with an agent who has a player that is going to help you,” said Lampard.

“But the reality is I have an idea here as well of where I want to get to and I don’t think any kneejerk reaction from myself or from the club would have been positive either.”