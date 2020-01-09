chelsea-and-tottenham-want-thomas-lemar-on-loan-but-face-competition-from-european-rivals

Both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar on loan until the end of the season.
The Premier League clubs face competition from other European clubs, and in particular from Russia, for Lemar, who has been told he can leave Atletico.
It is understood that Tottenham registered the first interest in Lemar but Chelsea are now ahead of them with an offer for the French international.
The 24-year-old has disappointed since he joined Atletico with coach Diego Simeone admitting he had failed to “live up to expectations” following his €60million move from Monaco in 2018.
Chelsea have shown interest in Lemar in the past – with Liverpool and Arsenal, in particular, making bids to sign him in 2017 – and considered making a move in the January window in 2018 before he joined Atletico.
Signing Lemar on loan would appeal to Chelsea and Spurs, who are both keen to strengthen their forward line this month but may prefer a short-term option before evaluating whether he is worth signing on a permanent basis.
Chelsea have been considering a number of attacking options and taking Lemar on loan could also tide them over before making a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in the summer.
The England international is expected to leave Dortmund and Chelsea are among a number of clubs to have registered an interest in the 19-year-old who will cost up to £100 million. However Dortmund are unlikely to let him go this month.
There remains the possibility that Chelsea could make a move for Wilfried Zaha, who has restated his intention to leave Crystal Palace, but that does not appear a priority at present for them given the fee is expected to be around £80m.
Chelsea have expressed interest in Lyon’s Moussa Dembele but there appears to be little chance of the French forward being allowed to leave in January and there has not been a bid for him.
Spurs are also desperate to add to their attacking and midfield options and had hoped to steal ahead of their rivals to secure Lemar quickly.