chelsea-and-brentford-dominate-arsenal-and-tottenham-in-the-2020-london-football-awards-shortlists

Chelsea dominate the shortlists for the London Football Awards 2020 with Tammy Abraham, Jorginho and head coach Frank Lampard among the nominees.

Abraham heads the Premier League Player of the Year category alongside team-mate Jorginho with after scoring 15 goals in all competitions during a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gary Cahill of Crystal Palace and Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son complete the line-up.

Abraham is also nominated for Young Player of the Year with Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori shortlisted. The trio all made their England debuts this season and will compete for the award against Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Lampard faces competition for Manager of the Year from his Chelsea Women’s counterpart Emma Hayes, whose team are currently unbeaten in the Women’s Super League, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace and Arsenal Women’s Joe Montemurro.

Vivianne Miedema leads the Women’s Player of the Year nominations after another prolific campaign for Arsenal, scoring 14 goals in the WSL. Chelsea are again heavily represented, however, with Beth England, Erin Cuthbert and Magdalena Erikson all shortlisted with Arsenal’s Beth Mead completing the line-up.

The winners will be announced on 5 March at a prestigious awards evening staged at Camden’s Roundhouse. Les Ferdinand has already been confirmed as the winner of Outstanding Contribution to London Football.

Premier League Player of the Year

Manager of the Year

EFL Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the Year

Women’s Player of the Year

Young Player of Year (under-21)

Goal of the Season

Community Project of the Year

AFC Wimbledon Foundation

Active Womble Phippsbridge Summer Scheme

Palace for Life Foundation

Divert Programme

West Ham United Foundation

Any Old Irons

The FA ‘For All’ Award

Amateur FA

London Unity League

Middlesex FA

Really Real

Surrey FA

Inclusive Level 1 Coaching Courses

