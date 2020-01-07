Chelsea accounts reveal sacking Antonio Conte cost club £26.6m

Antonio Conte’s bitter dismissal from Chelsea was the most expensive in English football history after the club lost two lawsuits to their former head coach.

Chelsea’s latest accounts have revealed that Conte’s departure, along with his backroom staff and together with the associated legal costs, cost the Blues £26.6million, while also showing that owner Roman Abramovich pumped a further £247m into the club.

The previous biggest Blues pay-out had been to Jose Mourinho, when he walked away with around £18m in compensation following his first Chelsea sacking in 2007. Mourinho’s departure from Manchester United in December 2018 cost the Old Trafford club £19.6m.

Chelsea’s huge bill over Conte’s sacking was helped somewhat by the fact Maurizio Sarri also left the club in the same financial year, but his departure did not cost the club anything as he went straight to Juventus.

Conte is understood to have won a claim for unfair dismissal against Chelsea, earning him almost £100,000 as per the statutory maximum pay-out, and he is also believed to have been paid significant compensation following a Premier League managers’ arbitration tribunal that ruled in the Italian’s favour.

The Premier League tribunal was private, but Conte is thought to have claimed for the £9m in wages he felt he was owed as per the final year that was left on his contract, plus damages for what he felt constituted being prevented from immediately finding another job.