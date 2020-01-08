chef-creates-amazing-lemon-meringue-pie-that-you-can-see-through

When life gave chef James Dempsey lemons, he didn’t go for making the standard lemonade.

He didn’t even go for a standard lemon meringue pie – he made an amazing one that has a completely see-through curd.

At the end of last year, he started experimenting with the classic dessert to create the lemon meringue pie 2.0.

The pie is basically the normal pastry case and meringue topping, with a completely transparent curd so it looks like the fluffy top is floating.

It’s not the first time James has been at the forefront of a culinary trend.

He explains: ‘My chef career began in some of Yorkshire finest restaurants and hotels some 24 years ago.

‘In 2016 one of my culinary creations (a Yorkshire pudding wrap) became an overnight, viral sensation named the British Burrito.

‘More recently I’ve received great interest in another creation, baked beans on toast…as a dessert.’

His latest lemon meringue invention has also received lots of interest online with hundreds of likes and comments on his Instagram page. He’s currently serving it at Blackmoor Dining Room in Leeds, where he is the head chef.

James explains: ‘The complete dish, as served, is decorated with lemon curd, Italian meringue, popcorn dust and raspberry spheres. Diners are really wowed by the transparency of the filling.

‘I’ve always been a creative chef and always pushed to create a theatrical dining experience.

‘The inspiration to create the Lemon Meringue Pie 2.0 came from me wanting to change the norm. That’s where I thought of the idea to create a transparent lemon meringue pie.’

The recipe is top secret at the minute but it takes a whole two days to make the dessert.

James adds: ‘The most difficult part of the process is to make sure that the pie pastry shell is completely sealed to ensure it holds the lemon meringue pie filling. Failing to do this will be disastrous.’

James says the finished product is something that tastes just like a typical meringue pie but says the texture of the curd is slightly different.

And James next project is a sweet treat too.

He adds: ‘I’m in the process of creating a dessert that will look exactly like traditional fish and chips with tomato ketchup and scraps too.

‘I would love to say more about this but it’s still in the development stage.’

