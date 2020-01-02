cheerful-man-shot-dead-minutes-after-mother-told-him-‘this-is-your-lucky-day’

A happy-go-lucky man was shot dead minutes after he found $50 and his mother told him ‘This is your lucky day.’

Darrell Smith, 36, was killed around 11am New Year’s Day in the North Euclid area of St Louis, Missouri, with his death now being investigated as a murder.

No possible motive has been shared, but Smith’s mother Annette told KMOV4 that her late son was full of excitement about the year ahead/.

She said: ‘I had just talked to him at 10: 22am

‘He had just found 50 dollars.

‘I said to him “This is your lucky day.”

‘He was just so happy…he was so happy.’

Smith had been due to marry his fiancee just nine days after his death, on January 10.

He spent his final morning alive wishing friends and family a happy new year on Facebook.

St Louis Police have yet to comment further on whether they have any suspects in mind for the killing.