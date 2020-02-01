Cheer star Lexi Brumback reveals why she was given 'second chance' on Navarro following Netflix show

The hottest luxury and A List news

Netflix’s new show Cheer has been one of the best docu-series to hit the platform, following the joys and harrowing lows of the Navarro College cheerleading squad as they prepare for a national competition.

Fans of the show might remember one member of the team was kicked off the squad at the end of the series in a devastating blow. But now there’s been a happy update.

Lexi Brumback was booted off the squad after drugs were found in her car by police when she and some friends were pulled over on the highway (she insisted in the show that the drugs belonged to her friends.)

Lexi (Courtesy of Netflix)



But due to coach Monica Aldama’s zero tolerance policy, the promising tumbler was kicked off the squad and there was some uncertainty around her future.

But Lexi has since posted a number of pictures dressed in Navarro’s signature red, white and black cheerleading uniform and now she and Monica have confirmed that Lexi was asked back onto the squad – a second chance Lexi says she isn’t taking lightly.

Lexi explained she was “really glad” Monica had given her a second chance, saying the coach’s zero tolerance policy wasn’t as ironclad as it seemed as she’d “[allowed people to come back] in the past in certain situations.”

Calling Lexi’s skill “top notch” and hailing her as “one of the best I’ve ever seen”, Monica revealed her decision to bring Lexi back went beyond having another talented cheerleader on the award-winning squad.





“More importantly, I felt like she still needed me in her life,” she said. Monica also revealed Lexi had not been on the squad for the autumn term, which she said was necessary for Lexi to get her priorities in order.

She said, “When they reached out to me about giving her a second chance…I felt like not being able to come back in the fall semester, it was plenty of time for her to reflect and just get to a place where she kind of understood what she did wrong and where she needs to improve, and decisions she needs to make.”

Monica Aldama with other members of Cheer (Courtesy of Netflix)



Lexi also recalled the heartbreaking day Monica told her she would have to leave the squad. She said, “It was a very sad day when we had to have that talk and we both cried. We both hugged each other and we knew we both didn’t want it to happen.”

Lexi added, “[Monica] really saw my potential and just didn’t give up on me whenever I was making wrong decisions. I just really want to prove to her that she wasn’t mistaken when she took me back.”

The stars of Cheer have been catapulted to global stardom as people all over the world have streamed the Netflix original – even model Kendall Jenner has revealed she was a “huge” fan.

(Courtesy of Netflix)



Lexi talked about the new publicity, saying, “The whole world is watching us now. It really makes you want to do nothing but good.”

As Monica patted her leg for support, Lexi continued, “I just want to prove to everyone that I’m not my mistakes. I’m what I make of them. It’s what I make myself into after that.”

Cheer is streaming now on Netflix