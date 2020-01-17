cheer-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

When is Cheer season 2 coming to Netflix? Will the new season focus on another team at Navarro College? Here’s what we know so far.

Netflix’s new documentary series, Cheer, premiered on the streaming service earlier this month, and now fans wondering if Cheer season 2 is happening and when they can watch the series.

It has not been announced if the Netflix original series is coming back for season 2 yet. Based on how fans have been responding to the new documentary series, I have to imagine Netflix will renew Cheer for season 2. It can’t be that expensive to produce this series, and millions of people around the world are watching and falling in love with the doc series.

If Cheer is renewed for season 2, we have a few ideas for what will happen in the new season and when we can expect to see Cheer season 2!

What Happens Next

Well, if Cheer is back for season 2, there’s a lot director Greg Whiteley, who also directed Last Chance U, and his team could focus on in the new season.

Navarro College

Assuming Navarro College remains the focus, there’s a new team, a new season, and a new competition routine to prepare and perfect. Some of the subjects from the first season are likely back at Navarro this year to try to defend their championship from the year before.

Lexi and Morgan are back at Navarro for this year, according to a report from Esquire, along with the coaching and training staff, most likely. Viewers would obviously want to check in with them and see how they’re doing.

We could also see some of the former students and performers, including Gabi, LaDarius, and Jerry, in the new season and see what they’re up to.

Trinity Valley Community College

While Last Chance U focused on the same school initially, Whiteley and his team focused on other schools as the show as gone on. We could expect to see the same for Cheer. There are tons of other schools that compete, and I’m sure there are other interesting stories.

One of those schools could be Trinity Valley Community College, the rivals of Navarro. We already saw their coach, Vontae Johnson, in the first season, and we saw the team get second to Navarro at Daytona. It would be interesting, having seen the top dogs in that division, to see what it’s like for Trinity to try to beat the defending champs this year.

If they don’t go back to Navarro College or to their rivals, Trinity, there’s a chance we could see another team altogether.

If they’re not already filming season 2 now, there’s probably a good chance we’ll have to skip a season and catch up with Navarro, Trinity, or another college team next year in Cheer season 2.

That’s where things get tricky.

According to Esquire, Daytona is in April, so it’s likely that all these teams started practicing in the fall and they’ll be finishing up their routines in the coming months. So, if we’re going to see a Cheer season 2 about these kids and their teams, it will have to be in production right now.

If Cheer has not been renewed for season 2 yet, there’s a chance there could be a one-year gap between seasons. Then, the documentary crew could start filming when the next team arrives in the fall of 2020. Cheer season 2 would, then, come sometime after the spring of 2021. It takes a long time to put a season of something like this together, so it’d probably be fall of 2021. That’s probably the worst-case scenario for season 2.

If Cheer season 2 is being filmed right now, we could see the new season as early as this fall.

Generally, Netflix releases shows about a year apart, so there’s a chance we could also see Cheer season 2 in January 2021. Again, that’s assuming they are already filming for season 2 now.

For now, expect to see a new season in fall of 2020 at the earliest or early 2022 at the latest. It’s a big gap, but that’s the best prediction we can make right now.

We’ll likely find out if the show is coming back for season 2 soon! Stay tuned for more news about the future of Cheer!