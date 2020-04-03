checkout-the-apps-which-help-managing-your-marijuana-farm!!

With the growth of the use of mobile apps in almost all aspects of our lives, it comes to no surprise that there are thousands of mobile and computer apps out there that have been created for marijuana. Now, nearly everything you need to do with marijuana has a partner mobile to support you. With just one click, you can have everything you need. There are apps for farming marijuana. There are apps that work like Tinder, where you get to meet other marijuana users as potential love. There are apps that will allow you to check the yielding of marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use. Just a couple of decades ago, no one imagined the length by which we humans would become so attached to our phones. Now everything we do has an app. For marijuana entrepreneurs, stoners, and medical marijuana users, there are certain must-have apps that can be installed on your smartphone, which will make your life so much easier and better. If you are a serious marijuana grower even if you are one of those ganja entrepreneurs, perhaps you should start exploring for the right type of mobile marijuana app for you. Here is a list of some of the best mobile apps worth downloading for stoners and cannabis entrepreneurs. #1 LEAFY – What started off as a mere website, Leafy has become one of the largest resources for cannabis information. Of course, Leafy has its own website, but for many, the mobile app is the ultimate must-have. Basically, Leafy is the ultimate resource of information for all things cannabis. It allows users to review and rate different strains of cannabis and CBD dispensaries. Multiple users can help guide you with what strains to try and what strains, if possible, maybe too hard for you. It allows users like you to explore its wide, and very impressive archive of 3,100 plus of information on cannabis strains. It is like the ultimate encyclopedia for weed, where you can learn about everything there is to know about a strain of cannabis such as its effects, genetic history, flavor, scent, and other stuff you want to know. You can also read reviews and find out where exotic and rare strains of marijuana are sold. The Leafy app is so informative; you can even match your type of strain with the type of mood that you want to experience. What is great about this app is that it recently added a feature that showcases the latest research on marijuana, which makes for excellent support to the dissemination of scientific knowledge on marijuana. #2 WEEDMAPS – many people use Yelp to find the right stores or restaurants to check out in town. Weedmaps work similarly. It is one of the first and oldest apps for weed invented. It provides very reliable information on where to buy the latest products for all types of marijuana consumption. Be it for recreational use or medical, for smoking or vaping, be it at a medical facility or recreational dispensary, or even information on delivery services, Weedmaps has the information for you. It is one of the OG apps out there and has built a great reputation as the go-to app for marijuana. #3 TRYM’S GROW – This mobile app is certainly one of the must-have mobile apps for a professional marijuana grower. This mobile app is the perfect software for marijuana farm management. As a marijuana grower, you would want to always monitor the growth of your business. You would want to manage your employees. Lastly, you would want to track the growth cycle of your crops. All of these you can do with a press of your thumb, thanks to Trym’s Grow app. This app also has an Explore App feature that will provide you with data analytics of the data you collected from sensors the sensors you installed in your farm so you can properly manage your business and optimize workflow in your farm, production facility, and other important aspects of your farm. #4 SIMLEAF – Of course, if you want to have fun, there is a mobile app made especially for stoners. Simleaf is a game like a mobile app that will allow you to grow your own virtual weed in a 3-D environment. Let us face it; not everyone has a green thumb. Sure, it sounds great to plant your marijuana, but who has the time. Simleaf allows you roleplay as a marijuana farmer and lets you grow your own weed farm virtually. A lot of people would rather maintain a farm in the Simleaf than the actual world because, first, it is less expensive; second, it is less frustrating, and third, it is more fun. But, actually, it goes further than that. Simleaf is extremely educational, and it lets you practice some farming skills. You will get to appreciate the hard labor of cultivating weed without seriously wasting a sweat. These are just some of the important apps that will help you manage your farm when you are a marijuana grower. There are thousands of apps out there; these are just four of the notable ones. Do not be scared to explore to find the right mobile marijuana app to help you manage, monitor, and track your own garden or farm.