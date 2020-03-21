Checkout: Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh’s marriage pictures

Take a look at the wedding pictures of Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh

Aadai actress Amala Paul tied the knot with boyfriend and Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony.

The news of the wedding spread when Bhavninder Singh took to Instagram to share pictures of their intimate wedding. Dressed in traditional attires Amala and Bhavninder gave major couple goals.

Earlier, In 2014, Amala Paul got married to filmmaker AL Vijay in a grand ceremony in Chennai. But, the two got divorced in 2017 due to incorrigible differences.

Check out Amala and Bhavninder’s wedding pictures: