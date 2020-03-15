Check this out to see the first look of Cletus Kasady aka carnage in Venom 2! It has finally been revealed!

The Spider-Man spin-off Venom, was super successful on the television. It was released in 2018 and the viewers loved it a lot. Sequel for it is currently under it’s production stage. There’s a lot of news about the movie that you do not know yet. Get all those recent updates below.

The lead role in the movie is played by Tom Hardy. He plays the role of a reporter named Eddie Brock. He hosts Venom which is a titular alien symbiote. Another important character is of Cletus Kasady. His role is played by Woody Harrelson. Harrelson will be possessed by a similar Carnage, who is as dangerous as Venom.

Tom Hardy has posted the first photograph from the movie. The photograph is of Woody Harrelson. In the previous Venom movie, you must have seen Harrelson was in jail. But the new image suggests that he got bail from the jail. He is shown in a different makeover.

The bad wig that the actor used to wear is no more. It has been removed by the filmmakers. But there’s something new added to it’s place. He will now be wearing a extra colourful shirt.

The first Venom movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer, whereas the new director is none other than Andy Serkis. There are few more cast members other than the one who have already been mentioned. This includes Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham , Reid Scott etc.

The new movie will hit the big screen on 2nd October, 2020. Moreover, Naomi Harris was also rumoured to join the cast but no confirmation about this news was done. Fans are really excited for the movie’s release.