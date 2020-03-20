Check out what happened in Brooklyn Nine Nine season 7 episode 8: The Takeback. Jake ruined Doug Judy’s bachelor party, almost got him arrested. More details here.

Webseries and Television shows are very helpful for keeping ourselves engaged while being in self isolation. Brooklyn Nine Nine is one show that you shouldn’t miss.

The Takeback is one more episode to the story of friendship between Jake and Doug Judy. However Doug Judy didn’t invite jake to his wedding. Jake felt betrayed and we could understand his feelings. These two were friends for many years. They have been through the best and worst of life. Yet not being invited to one of the greatest days of life is heartbreaking.

Jake came face to face with Doug Judy in a pottery shop after which Jake somehow managed to sneak into Doug’s bachelor party which was held in Miami.

Mark Cuban of Shark Tank fame made a quick cameo and was shown to give his private jet, for a weekend, to Doug. Jake introduced himself as Sean, who was a prison friend of Doug, so that he could mingle with rest of the members. Doug Judy’s majority friends were criminals, so a police officer wasn’t really invited for the vacation. However, they all were convinced that Jake was also a criminal because of the fake backstory he told. Yet Trudy Judy ended up blowing Jake’s cover and revealed that he is a cop.

To avoid being arrested, Judy and his friends tried to enact a reverse heist and Jake, initially, helped them with their plan. But at the end moment he betrayed them cause for him, his friendship ain’t more important that his job and morals. The good thing however is that Jake managed to save Doug and Trudy from getting arrested along with other members. It might seem that the party was ruined, but Jake saved Doug from getting into trouble cause of his friends.

At the end it’s revealed that it was Doug’s plan all along. He didn’t want his criminal friends to attend his wedding so he got them arrested. The reason is that Trudy is actually a federal judge. Doug was very clever, surprising and very entertaining character in the franchise. He always brings a twist to the plot at the end. We hope to see more of Doug and Jake’s duo in the upcoming episodes.