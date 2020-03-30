Check out this absolutely adorable artwork of baby groot and baby yoda shared by Guardians of the Galaxy director. This will definitely cheer you up.

Back in November, Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted and favoured the Internet with its new most loved little fella: Baby Yoda. The character, whose official name is “The Child,” immediately turned into Disney+’s breakout star, and it didn’t take long for the Internet to begin setting the little animal in opposition to another delightful Disney character: Baby Groot.

Actually, Guardians of the Galaxy executive James Gunn recently said Baby Groot would tear Baby Yoda “into pieces.” However, it shows up Gunn has come around and chosen the two characters ought to be buddies, not adversaries. Truth be told, he simply shared some fan workmanship by @mythosarts to his Instagram Stories.

“A drawing to cheer everyone up,” @mythosarts wrote on Instagram. Gunn liked the post before sharing it to his stories, and many other people commented to praise the artist for their work. “Oh that is so neat,” @sketch_n__cartoonist wrote. “Yo! James Gunn reposted ur art on his Story! Congratulations man,” @ramen_edits added. “So cute,” @enojego.art replied. You can check out the artwork in the post below:

This isn’t the main Baby Yoda/Baby Groot blend to grab our eye. The two characters have been seen together in some other epic fan workmanship just as a stunning short film.

Gunn will before long be collaborating with Groot by and by in the up and coming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the film doesn’t yet have a discharge date, it seems like Gunn has just started dealing with it. Meanwhile, he simply wrapped up The Suicide Squad, which is relied upon to hit theatres in 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian are altogether accessible to stream on Disney+.