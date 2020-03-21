check-out-the-new-movies-available-for-digital-purchase-ahead-of-schedule

Movie theaters might be shutting down throughout the nation, but that doesn’t mean that viewers don’t have plenty of opportunities to check out recent theatrical releases from the comfort of their homes.

More and more studios are bumping the digital release dates of their new films. Disney’s “Frozen II” is already streaming on Disney+, while the company’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is available for digital purchase. A growing number of studios are following in the House of Mouse’s footsteps and IndieWire will be regularly updating this article with new films releasing digitally early.

A handful of well-reviewed movies became available for digital purchase today, including “Emma,” based on the Jane Austen novel. Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man,” which enjoyed strong success at the box office before the widespread theater closures, is also available for digital purchase.

The Craig Zobel-directed “The Hunt,” which centers on strangers being hunted by wealthy elites, also released today. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters in September 2019, but its theatrical release was delayed to March 13 in the wake of several mass shootings and political controversy. Disney’s “Onward” is ending its theatrical run early and became available for digital purchase today; “Onward” will hit Disney+ on April 3, months ahead of schedule.

Tuesday, March 24 is shaping up to be an especially busy day for film releases, which will see the digital release of DC Extended Universe film, “Birds of Prey.” The Margot Robbie-led film is the eighth in Warner Bros’ super-powered franchise, and while it underperformed at the box office, it received an above-average review from IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, who noted its fresh spin on the superhero formula.

Other March 24 releases include “Bloodshot,” the Vin Diesel superhero action film intended to kick off a Valiant Comics cinematic universe. The film’s theatrical run began on March 13, around the time when all major theater chains began to close. The crime comedy “The Gentlemen,” directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Matthew McConaughey, will also be available for digital purchase on March 24.

The legal drama “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, will also release digitally on March 24, as will the Ben Affleck-led “The Way Back,” which hit theaters on March 6.

Looking ahead, fans of especially fast blue animals who enjoy chili dogs will get their fill when Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” becomes available for digital purchase on March 31. In other news of animated heroism, DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” originally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, will instead be released digitally that day.

IndieWire is keeping track of all of Hollywood’s ongoing events and productions still going strong here.