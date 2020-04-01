Check out: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Babita's REAL LIFE SEXY PHOTOS

Munmun Datta is best known as Babitaji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, she is shown as a modern and stylish woman. We love to see the comedy between her, Iyer and Jethalal. Well, Munmun Datta is really beautiful and has a great fashion sense. She has around 3 million followers on Instagram and she is quite active there. She treats her fans with numerous pictures.

The actress looks great in western as well as traditional outfits. We love seeing her in varying looks. Her Instagram posts have some really sexy pictures in beautiful dresses flaunting her great figure and her charming smile. Fans can’t stop themselves from admiring her beauty and complimenting her through comments. Here are some pictures of Munmun Datta which are sure to brighten up your day.