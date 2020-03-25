Check out Shikhar Dhawan’s hilarious video of washing clothes during isolation

Contents
- 1 Shikhar Dhawan washes clothes and cleans the washroom during isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic
- 2 COVID-19isolationShikhar Dhawanwashing clothes
- 3 Shikhar Dhawan vs Imam ul Haq: The Best Batsman
- 4 Suresh Raina vs Shikhar Dhawan: the Best Left Handed Batsman
- 5 [Video] Shikhar Dhawan and His Top ICC Tournament Performances
- 6 Shikhar Dhawan vs Jonny Bairstow: The Best Opener
- 7 #BattleCovid19: Dhinchak Pooja’s new song Hoga Na Corona to battle with the virus
- 8 Divyanka Tripathi shoots cute videos of hubby Vivek Dahiya, check here
- 9 Shivangi Joshi plays safe with Coronavirus
- 10 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: A suspected case of COVID-19 in the society?
- 11 Producer’s Guild to set up a ‘Relief Fund’ for daily wage workers
- 12 Top 5 Injury Prone Indian Cricketers
- 13 Meet The Real Family Of Shikhar Dhawan!
- 14 Shikhar Dhawan’s cute towel dance and pose with his adorable son
- 15 Shikhar Dhawan vs Rohit Sharma: The Best IPL Opener
Shikhar Dhawan washes clothes and cleans the washroom during isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic
India opener Shikhar Dhawan is known for his sense of humour and chose a unique way to show how he is passing time at home. Dhawan, isolated at home like millions in India, posted a hilarious video where he was seen daily chores at home.
Shikhar took to Instagram to post a video in which he is seen washing clothes and cleaning the washroom as his wife Ayesha spoke to friends on the phone during isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Take a look at the funny video…
View this post on Instagram
Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard 🤪 @aesha.dhawan5 @boat.nirvana #boAtheadStayINsane 🤙🏻
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on