Check out Shikhar Dhawan’s hilarious video of washing clothes during isolation

Shikhar Dhawan washes clothes and cleans the washroom during isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is known for his sense of humour and chose a unique way to show how he is passing time at home. Dhawan, isolated at home like millions in India, posted a hilarious video where he was seen daily chores at home.

Shikhar took to Instagram to post a video in which he is seen washing clothes and cleaning the washroom as his wife Ayesha spoke to friends on the phone during isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take a look at the funny video…