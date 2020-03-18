check-out-new-gossip-about-timothee-chalamet-and-rose-depp.-are-these-two-still-dating

Relationships are no new to the industry, here we have a cute couple Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet. The couple first met on the set of Netflix originals The King. The duo has splendid chemistry and has flaunting romance. They began dating in 2018. Depp and Chalamet have kept their personal life really private.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage/Getty Images

Check Out What the Rumours Have to Say!

Keeping eye on the timeline of the couple, Chalamet has been acting for more than a decade, he’s best known for his recent work like Ladybird. Johnny Depp’s offspring is rather a new comer to the field but both have received acclimation. Yet neither of them affirmed the rumour of being together.

Although this has never been confirmed, both of them met for the first time while filming The King for Netflix – but both never hesitated to be together with each other. Talking about Chalamet, Depp told that she was impressed by the talent of Timothee and it unique and charming. Depp seemed really impressed by her co-star said he brings an emotional vulnerability to everything he does, almost without even trying. That’s his gift.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage/Getty Images

Well, we don’t have to go somewhere else for the confirmation, Chalamet and Depp were caught kissing in New York toward the end of last October, which can be taken as an affirmation for the rumour.

Their First Red Carpet Appearance & Some PDA on a Boat

The actors are rumoured to be seen with each others family, at the 2019 Golden Globes, Chalamet was accompanied by his mother and didn’t bring Depp as his date thus avoiding about the press. Although when asked about their relationship. The star didn’t answer the question.