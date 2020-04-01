Check out how Demi Lovato, Jlo, Salma Hayek, and other celebs paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla Perez on her 25th death anniversary. Read for all details here.

Celebrities are honoring the legacy of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez on the 25th anniversary of the Queen of Tejano Music.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was born on 16th of April 1971. She was a multitalented was a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, spokesperson, model, actress, and fashion designer. In the 1990s she was the top selling Latin artist according to Bill Board.

Not sure what I love more: @ddlovato‘s glam or her Selena Quintanilla tee 💙 pic.twitter.com/Zge3qZge6b — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 31, 2020

Also her posthumous collaboration with MAC cosmetics became the best-selling celebrity collection in cosmetics history. She was shot dead by Yolanda Saldívar, her former fan club president, on 31st of March 1995. Yolanda was given a life sentence for his crime.

On Selena’s 25th death anniversary, Demi Lovato wrote on her Instagram story,”We miss and love you, you were taken too soon and will forever be an inspiration to me… RIP angel… I wish I knew you and that laugh.” Along with this, she also posted a series of pictures. One picture was of Jennifer Lopez eating a pizza while she was portraying Selena in her 1997 biopic “Selena.” The picture is captioned as “This scene taught me at a young age, it’s okay to eat pizza as a popstar.

Remembering Latin legend Selena, who we lost 25 years ago. But who will always stay in our hearts ❤️💃 “Ayyy como me duele”#Selena25 @SelenaLaLeyenda #ComoLaFlor pic.twitter.com/mmjftDObbL — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) March 31, 2020

It sounds insignificant but having struggled for years with an eating disorder, this impacted me in a way I never forgot. Selena lived her truth everyday. She didn’t care what people thought of her and he lived her life according to her values: music and family. She broke barriers as a Latina woman and as an artist.”

Can’t believe it’s been 25 years. This was my tribute that I did for Selena on Dancing with the Stars💜 The rumba to Dreaming of You. To my hero. I love you forever. 🌹 #Selena25 pic.twitter.com/dSQKjpLVk2 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) March 31, 2020

Jennifer Lopez uploaded an Instagram video which was captioned as “I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Ally Brooke tweeted. “This was my tribute that I did for Selena on Dancing with the Stars. The rumba to ‘Dreaming of You.’ To my hero. I love you forever. #Selena25”

Along with Ally, even Salma Hayek tweeted: “Remembering Latin legend Selena, who we lost 25 years ago. But who will always stay in our hearts ‘Ayyy como me duele’ #Selena25.”