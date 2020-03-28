check-out-bob-dylan-dedicating-a-17-minute-long-music-track-on-assassination-of-john-f-kennedy-(jfk)!

Bob Dylan has shocked his fans on Friday by releasing a new song that is his longest song till date. The song is of 16 minutes and 57 seconds which is almost 17 minutes.

The singer released the song with the name ‘Murder Most Foul’ at the midnight on March 27. His last track ‘Highlands’ was for around 16 minutes and 31 seconds. This is even lengthier than that. The newly released song is a slow, light and soulful association dedicated to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Dylan tweeted, ‘Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan’.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020

He didn’t tell anything else like how old the track is? Why he released it now? However, fans have observed that Dylan’s vocals and his use of violin and piano in the song is more significant in his recent work.

He clearly shows that the government’s assertion for the president’s assassin acted alone is not the whole of the story.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Texas on November 22, 1963 after being hit by two gunshots. However, there are many rumors or sayings that multiple people were involved in President Kennedy’s assassination. Dylan also makes reference in his song that there were multiple people involved through the lyrics: They blew off his head while he was still in the car.

As Dylan said that the newly released track has been recorded way before, it has still spread rumors that the singer is planning to release a new original album after this, this year only.