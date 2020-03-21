Check out all the latest details we have on The Orville season 3: cast, plot, release date and so much more.

The Orville is an American science fiction comedy drama television series that is running on FOX. It is created by Seth MacFarlane who is also the executive producer of the show. The show is produced by Fuzzy Door Productions and 20th Century Fox Television. The Orville Season one consisted of twelve episodes and was aired on 10th of September 2017. The second season had fourteen episodes and was released on 30th December 2018.

The Orville Season 3 Release Date


Hulu has announced that the third season will release somewhere in late 2020. However the exact release date is unknown and there’s no teaser or trailer out yet. If we look at the release dates of the previous seasons then we can safely reduce that season three will be out in 2020 for sure. Seth MacFarlane had revealed to NYCC in 2019 that season three will have only eleven episodes. But those episodes will be longer by an average of ten minutes.

The Orville Season 3 Cast


The original cast will be back for the third season.


Seth MacFarlane as Capt. Ed Mercer


Adrianne Palicki as Cmdr. Kelly Grayson


Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn


Scott Grimes as Lt. Gordon Malloy




Peter Macon as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus


Halston Sage as Lt. Alara Kitan


Jessica Szohr as Lt. Talla Keyali (Episode 5 onward)


J. Lee as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr


Mark Jackson as Isaac

The Orville Season 3 Plot


The Orville is heavily inspired from the Star Trek franchise. There are many instances where it pays homage and even parodies Star Trek series. The story is set on USS Orville (ECV-197) which is space vessel in the Planetary Union.

Planetary Union is a 25th-century interstellar alliance of Earth and many other planets. Season 2 was a proper and satisfying climax to the series. So seasom 3 will have a different plot or could be a prequel.

