cheating-boyfriend-gets-roasted-by-ex-selling-his-trainers-on-facebook-marketplace

Some people get revenge on their ex with a new haircut or a fire thirst trap on Instagram.

But for this woman, it came in the form of public humiliation.

A now-deleted Facebook Marketplace post was uploaded by by Emily Dalton on behalf of Amy Woodall, and thoroughly roasted her ex.

The post showed some Adidas Gazelle trainers, which were originally bought for Amy’s boyfriend for Christmas before the pair broke up.

In the ad, the scorned ex says, ‘Unwanted Christmas Present For Sale – Selling due to man having his fingers in more than one pie.’

She continues by detailing the shoes as ‘Black, like his soul’. Fair.

As the dragging goes on, Amy says, ‘Paid £70 for them but selling for £60. One previous owner, never worn, size 7 (you know what they say about small feet and yes it’s true).

‘In original box with labels, however they aren’t attached just like him towards me. Willing to post for an extra £6.’

What’s she going to spend the money on? Thankfully something with more enjoyment than staring at those cursed trainers.

She continued, ‘Hoping to use the money towards a girls night out and a kebab at the end of the night because food doesn’t lie to you multiple times.’

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Amy isn’t the only one who got hers.

A man called Daniel tweeted last year that a girl he ‘screwed over’ got her just desserts by giving out his number instead of her own to guys she isn’t interested in in bars.

Far from being angry however, Daniel said that is was ‘well played’ on the woman’s part.

We’re not sure how these exes felt, though, when this woman changed the captions on all the pictures of her and her former flames on her Instagram.

As Lizzo said though, Truth Hurts.

MORE: Greggs is rolling out a delivery service so you can get baked goods brought to your door

MORE: Magnum releases first ruby chocolate covered ice cream