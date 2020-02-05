chartreuse-cocktails-in-london-bars:-where-to-drink-the-herbal-liqueur

Your guide to what’s hot in London

We’re all trying to eat more greens in 2020, so bear in mind that one sip of Chartreuse contains more than 130 herbs and plants – it’s all looking a little easier now, isn’t it?

The classic French liqueur is the only one to get its vibrant green colour entirely from nature, while the milder yellow variety offers a sweeter flavour with a little less ABV.

The verdant drink has been made by monks in the mountains of the same name for hundreds of years, but this winter has seen it pop up on many a London cocktail list.

Whether you’re looking for a crisp taste of France’s snowy slopes or a refreshing post-Dry January retox tipple, these are the Chartreuse cocktails you should try in the capital.

The Bloomsbury Club Bar

A taste of forbidden fruit: crab-apple cordial with green Chartreuse, gin, beurre noisette.

£14, WC1, thebloomsburyclub. com

Artesian

The minimalist menu of this renowned bar offers drinks with just two ingredients. In this case, yellow Chartreuse VEP is infused with sunflower seeds.

£20, W1, artesian-bar.co.uk

Mr Fogg’s House of Botanicals

Go green with a Bhang — CBD oil-washed mezcal is mixed with green Chartreuse, Acqua di Cedro, lime juice and fresh tarragon.

£14, W1, mr-foggs.com

Savage Garden

As dazzling as its diamond namesake, the Koh-I-Noor shakes yellow Chartreuse with cachaça, turmeric, tulsi syrup and ginger.

£16, EC3, savagegarden.co.uk

Folie

Named for Paris-based artist Sonia Delaunay, who also inspired the decor, the Sonia D blends green Chartreuse with tequila, agave and pink grapefruit.

13, W1, folie.london

St Pancras Brasserie and Champagne Bar by Searcy’s

Ski season has come to St Pancras, with the Searcy’s bar offering two special Chartreuse cocktails: an Alpine Old Fashioned which adds close relation Genepi into the mix, as well a Champagne-topped Alpine Royale Emerald.

£12, N1, stpancrasbysearcys.co.uk

Barboun

At this new Turkish spot in Shoreditch, the Antep Chai mixes green Chartreuse with matcha, vodka, pistachio syrup and kefir milk.

£10, EC2, barboun.com

TT Liquor

Inspired by the man who gave his name to the Ferrero Rocher, the green Chartreuse in the Pietro is mixed with homemade Hennessey orgeat and chocolate liqueur.

£12.50, E2, ttliquor.co.uk

