charred-sweet-potatoes-with-coriander-salsa-verde,-yogurt-and-feta-recipe

I cannot get behind sweet potato fries. I just don’t understand how, when you’re craving chips, you could be satisfied by a bowl of limp, overly sweet orange fingers masquerading as French fries. A baked sweet potato, however, I can get on board with. Especially one which has had its skin charred and a spicy, fresh salsa dolloped over it. 

This recipe works really well on its own, or with a fried egg, but it also makes a great side dish for a spiced roast chicken or slow roasted pork. 

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes

SERVES

4

INGREDIENTS 

  • 4 sweet potatoes 
  • Olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 small bunch coriander
  • 3 spring onions 
  • 1 small green chilli 
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 4 tbsp natural yogurt 
  • 120g feta, crumbled

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 220C/220g fan/gas 7. 
  2. Pierce the sweet potatoes all over with a knife. Drizzle over a little olive oil and sprinkle some salt. Put in the oven and bake for about 45 minutes, or until soft. 
  3. Meanwhile, in a blender, blitz the coriander, spring onions, chilli and lime juice with a pinch of salt and a drizzle of olive oil. 
  4. When the sweet potatoes are ready, use a pair of tongs to hold each sweet potato over the flame on your hob to char the skin. 
  5. To serve, cut the sweet potatoes into wedges and arrange on a large plate. Dot the yogurt and the salsa over the potatoes and crumble over the feta. 

