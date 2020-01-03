charlotte-thomas’-upbringing-on-the-road-prepared-her-for-life-as-a-pro-golfer,-but-dad-would-‘disown’-her-if-she-wasn’t-playing-under-british-flag

As a 26-year-old, Charlotte Thomas does not quite fulfil the image of an up-and-coming, superstar-in-waiting, particularly as there are three younger Englishwoman above her in the world rankings.

Yet such has been the unusual path of a journey that saw her living in four different continents in her teenage years that Thomas is still, in fact, in the infancy of her career. And her first year in the major leagues suggested England’s assault on the top of the female game may even yet be four-pronged.

Certainly, no Briton has ever enjoyed a better start on the LPGA Tour, the biggest women’s circuit by far. Having graduated through the Symetra Tour, the main feeder division, the Guildford girl marked her LPGA debut with a stunning runner-up finish. It helped that this was, essentially, a home tournament – Victoria, Australia.

“Yeah you could say I’ve not had the normal route,” Thomas says. “I started golf at 11 when we we were still living in England and I was told that I was not allowed to play rugby with the boys. I wanted something to do, so I went to the range that was right next door to the rugby pitches. I was hopeless, but the pro there thought it’d be a challenge and I’ve never looked back really. It’s been golf all the way.”

All the way around the world that is, starting in Singapore. “When I was 12, my dad’s work meant we had to move there. I remember when our parents told me and I was in floods of tears. I had my friends and my golf. But that’s life and we had to go and I absolutely loved it. Singapore was such a cool place to grow up and I met my coach there.”