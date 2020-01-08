charlotte-crosby-worries-about-breaking-nose-and-gags-on-bull-testicles-as-she-gets-stuck-in-to-i’m-a-celebrity

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Charlotte Crosby has been getting well and truly stuck in to the trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia, and her first challenges definitely put her resilience (and stomach) to the test.

The former Geordie Shore star completed her first challenge (after refusing to bungee jump from a helicopter on Sunday) as she was voted to do the ‘elephant snot trial’.

She and two of her fellow campmates, Love Island Australia’s Erin Barnett and TV chef Miguel Maestre, were challenged with climbing a staircase which was being sprayed with slime as well as facing giant bouncy balls on the course.

Charlotte was concerned she could end up breaking her nose if she fell on the stairs, as she has already broken it once since having plastic surgery, after hitting it when she dove into a pool.

She told her fellow campmates: ‘I am so scared I’ll break me nose. I had a nose job, it is very fragile, it could be on the other side of me face after this!’

While she managed to make it through the course without any lasting damage, Charlotte did almost lose her trousers while taking part, as they slipped down while she climbed.

It wasn’t the only trial Charlotte ended up doing, however, as she was also chosen for one of the dreaded eating trials, too.

Charlotte also had to eat raw bull’s testicles in another trial, which saw her gagging and almost throwing up.

She told the viewers: ‘I’ve got a ball in one hand and vomit in the other and I’m just stood, I’m a mess! Why is it this big?!’

Charlotte was seen with blood running down her chin as she heaved while trying to chew the disgusting morsel.

She also had to drink a horrific cocktail of blended anus, brains, testicle and eyeballs, to which she told her fellow contestants: ‘I’m going to do it but I’m going to have a bit of a walk about as if I’m in a nightclub.’

Whatever works for you, Char.





