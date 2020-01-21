charlotte-crosby-throws-huge-midnight-tantrum-and-threatens-to-quit-i’m-a-celebrity-australia

Charlotte Crosby could be quitting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia after throwing a tantrum in the middle of the night.

The programme’s official Instagram broke the news that she had ‘chucked a tanty and threatened to walk’ in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In the photo, Charlotte can be seen wiping her eyes with her face appearing red as if she’d been crying heavily.

It’s not yet known if she actually left the show, but viewers have comments that it would be ‘boring’ without the star in the jungle.

Since joining the jungle, Charlotte has been seen getting starting a potential romance with Ryan Gallagher – who appeared on the Australian version of Married At First Sight.

The pair have already had their ups and downs over the course of the past few weeks, but Charlotte has now admitted that she’s hoping for something more once their time in the jungle is over.

They’ve even apparently been ‘hooking up away from the cameras’ despite the near-constant surveillance by sneaking away behind the long-drop loos.

How romantic.

Charlotte was also seen telling fellow campmate Tanya Hennessy: ‘He’s so thoughtful and he remembers everything. And that’s the qualities I want in a husband.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Australia’s Network 10 for comment.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia airs weeknights on Australia’s Network 10.





