charlotte-crosby-takes-a-shewee-as-her-luxury-item-to-avoid-the-dunny-on-i’m-a-celebrity-australia

Charlotte Crosby has shunned the usual I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here luxury items in favour of something altogether more practical… a SheWee.

While most stars appearing on the show choose to take pictures of their family or a pillow for a bit of comfort, Charlotte chose the portable peeing device instead.

Charlotte, who is appearing on the Australian spin-off of the hit show, made the wise choice to avoid the dunny as much as possible with her clever contraption.

Of course, her fellow campmates were a little confused by the weeing device, so Charlotte held it up to her crotch to show them how to work it.

Not that a wee funnel should need much of an instruction manual, but still…

The device means Charlotte can wee standing up (and pretty much anywhere, if the dunny is occupied) which is just as well as she has previously been open about wetting herself.

The former Geordie Shore star had often wet the bed on the reality show while drunk, and in 2016 revealed she thought she had a ‘weak bladder’ after having an accident while trampolining.

She revealed to her followers that she had wet herself while bouncing, admitting: ‘Right, so we are at trampolining, I had a bit of an accident.’

Sharing a video of the wet patch on her jeans she added: ‘What is that?! I’m so upset. This means that I’ve got a weak bladder.

‘I thought I only wet myself because I was drunk – but my bladder’s just st!’

Charlotte also had the same bedwetting problem while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, and when quizzed about it on Lorraine, she admitted it doesn’t embarrass her.

She explained: ‘I’m not [embarrassed], no… because it’s so normal now. I agree that some people don’t like it, but a lot of people laugh at it and I don’t do it on purpose, it’s purely because it’s an accident.

‘I’m not the type of person who sits and worries about things, I live life to the fullest and I don’t stop for a second and think about people who I don’t know [and] what their opinions are.

‘As long as my friends and family still love me and accept me for who I am, that’s all that I care about.’





