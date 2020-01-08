charlotte-crosby-sparks-i’m-a-celebrity-romance-rumours-after-getting-close-to-ryan-gallagher

Charlotte Crosby has sparked rumours of a romance with fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia star Ryan Gallagher, after admitting to fancying him.

The former Geordie Shore star, 29, admitted she and Ryan, 31, had previously had a flirt on social media but had never met before entering the jungle.

Charlotte and the Married At First Sight star have both admitted to fancying each other, with Charlotte telling her campmates: ‘I feel like we’ve had a little bit of a flirt, so it’s a little awkward.

‘I had a feeling, you know. I can’t believe that Ryan is here! The thing about me and Ryan is, we had never met but we have spoke on social media.’

She later told fellow campmate, comedian Tanya Hennesy, in private: ‘You’re the only one who knows I fancy him so don’t tell anyone.’

Charlotte also told the Bush Telegraph that she has a crush in the reality star despite his pale legs creeping her out.

She revealed: ‘He’s really funny … he’s really, really good looking, he’s really handsome.

‘His legs are a little bit paler than the rest of his body, which freaks me out a bit, but other than that… he gives me a bit of a tingle.’

It turns out that the feeling is more than mutual, with Ryan admitting he had a ‘massive crush’ on Charlotte too.

In Tuesday’s episode, he told Tanya: ‘I have a crush on her, massive one’, to which Tanya replied: ‘You’re meant to be together’, but advised that he should be ‘more direct’ and let Charlotte know.

Tanya then gave the good news to Charlotte, who replied: ‘He is so nice, nice to everyone, looking out for people.

‘He is a good looking lad and I fancy him, but I don’t want it to be a big thing and all that pressure. I think I’ve got to make the first move for independent women.’

Charlotte and Ryan had also had a heart-to-heart about her break-up from Joshua Ritchie, with her admitting: ‘I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break-up.

‘I’d go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation.’

We can’t wait to see how this one develops.





