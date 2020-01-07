charlotte-crosby-rips-into-ex-joshua-ritchie-on-i’m-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here-australia-as-she-admits-she-‘picks-the-wrong-people’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Charlotte Ritchie took a swipe at her ex-boyfriend Joshua Ritchie in camp on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as she reflected on their emotional split and her dating history.

The reality TV star opened up to campmate Ryan Gallagher on the Australian version of the show – where nobody knows her name – about her relationship with Joshua, which ended in November after two years.

Referencing her ‘bad break up’ she claimed that Josh did not make enough of an effort with his work while she was frequently out and travelling for jobs.

Charlotte, 29, told Ryan in the jungle: ‘I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break-up.

‘I’d go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation [at home].’

Looking back at her love life, Charlotte confessed that she might be dating the wrong people.

‘Ryan thinks that I always pick the wrong kind of people – and I do think that is kind of true,’ she said.

‘I think that I’m my own worst enemy – I’m dangerous to myself. I’ll be walking out of [the jungle] with a baboon by the end of this and trying to marry it!’

Ryan, who previously appeared on Married At First Sight, joked that maybe it was the right choice for them to break up because he ‘pumps Botox in his face [and] straightens his hair every five minutes’.

The former Geordie Shore star insisted that Joshua doesn’t use Botox, but she did encourage him to in order to combat the ‘deep wrinkles’ on his forehead.

When the former couple announced they had decided to break up, Charlotte explained that ‘the relationship seems to have broken down’.

‘Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future,’ she added. Soon after, she struck up a romance with DJ Chris Wright.

She had a tough time on the very first day when she ‘wet herself’ as she was challenged to skydive into the jungle.

Getting ready to leap from a helicopter mid-air, she panicked and called out the fateful words ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here’.

When she got back onto solid ground she learned the other campmates had made the leap.

‘You’ve literally got to have a death wish,’ she commented. ‘That is fed up. I’ve actually wet myself.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Joshua’s rep for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears over these NSFW drawings… by children

MORE: Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson pucker up while filming scenes for new sci-fi movie Reminiscence





