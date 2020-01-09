charlotte-crosby-gets-emotional-as-she-reveals-brutal-trolls-compare-her-surgery-to-‘michael-jackson’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Charlotte Crosby revealed the abuse she suffers on social media, after savage trolls compared her surgery to ‘Michael Jackson and Pete Burns’.

The former Geordie Shore star, who is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia, revealed the shocking messages she gets to her fellow campmate.

Speaking to comedian Tanya Hennessy – who also revealed she gets disgusting messages targeting her for gaining weight – Charlotte got emotional as she opened up about her own experiences.

She revealed: ‘Every single person in the world at one stage has either gained a little bit of weight or lost a little bit of weight, and that’s just life.

‘I was a lot bigger than this. When we get out I’ll show you a picture of me at my biggest and you’ll get a shock.

‘I’d got in a relationship and I’d got really comfortable with the boy and I think that’s why I let myself go. I just felt happy and I was content.

‘Every single year, the outside of you is going to change; your body, your face, your hair. You’re going to get older, you’re going to wrinkle, but what really matters is who you are inside.’

She added that the worst of the trolling was around the surgery and fillers she had had in her face since finding fame.

Charlotte revealed: ‘People always say to me, “Oh God, she was so much better before she had all the surgery” and I’m like, “But I’m still the same person inside, so why does that matter what I look like?”

‘I look a tiny bit different, I had no lips before and obviously my nose was different. I mean, I didn’t look hugely different, like people exaggerate but that’s what trolls do, they exaggerate all the time.’

She also shared a heartbreaking story about a red carpet appearance, where she felt amazing until she posted a photo on Instagram and received a barrage of abuse.

‘I went on the red carpet, I honestly felt like I looked a million dollars. I had this lovely dress made, my hair and make-up was all done and I looked in the mirror and I was like “God, I think I actually feel like I fit in”.

‘I uploaded a photo the next day and just men were going in on us, like, “Urgh Pete Burns, blah blah blah, disgusting, Michael Jackson”.

‘I get called Michael Jackson all the time. People are just ruthless.’

She added in the Bush Telegraph: ‘If I see trolling on my pictures I’m just like “say something new”, because it’s nothing I haven’t heard before.

‘Because it really doesn’t matter what Paul Brown from 75 Smith Street thinks about that, because he’s probably a bit of a tt himself.’

Well said, Charlotte.





