charlotte-crosby-confirms-spot-on-australian-i’m-a-celebrity-spin-off-despite-reality-star-ban

Charlotte Crosby has announced she’s bagged a spot on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and she’s buzzing.

The former Geordie Shore star, who recently went public with her romance with DJ Chris Wright, confirmed her spot in a social media post.

Over the moon by the news, Charlotte enthused: ‘Wondered why I’ve been quiet?!?! IM ONLY GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @ImACelebrityAU finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore see you soon my jungle buddies.’ (sic).

Wondered why I’ve been quiet?!?! 🦁🦒🦓🐆 IM ONLY GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @ImACelebrityAU finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore 😂😂😂😂😂 see you soon my jungle buddies ❤ #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/8L7NNMrVSe — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) January 2, 2020

Unsurprisingly, fans can’t wait to see Charlotte tackle life in camp, with former Dancing On Ice contestant Melody Thornton posting: ‘Yaaaaay! Go Charlotte!’

‘Have fun Charlotte!! Smash it!! added Marnie Simpson.

Charlotte’s announcement comes one year after she told Metro.co.uk that I’m A Celebrity bosses decide not to cast reality stars in the series.

Having won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, she admitted that she was ‘banned’ from taking part in ITV’s show because ‘they just don’t have anyone who’s done Big Brother.’

A source has claimed that the reality star had made several attempts to get cast on I’m A Celeb, with one insider saying: ‘Charlotte’s team have tried to get her onto I’m A Celebrity for years but they’ve always turned her down.

‘When they used to feature reality stars she was either not famous enough or too late to the party.’

They added to The Sun: ‘And after they put their ban in place a few years back, she was told it was impossible.

‘Now she’s taking part in the Aussie version and she can’t wait. Charlotte is a huge name in Australia and they love her out there, so she’s easily favourite to win already.’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia kicks off Sunday 5th January on Network 10.





