charlie-nicholas-tells-arsenal-manager-mikel-arteta-to-sign-two-defenders-before-january-transfer-window-closes

Arsenal hero Charlie Nicholas has told Mikel Arteta to sign two defenders before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners came from behind twice to earn a hard-fought point at London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday evening but remain just tenth in the Premier League, ten points behind the top-four.

David Luiz was sent off against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea following an error from Shkodran Mustafi and Nicholas says this was further proof that Arsenal are still ‘so bad at the back’.

And the former Gunners striker says Arteta should sign two defenders this month to boost his hopes of challenging for a top-four spot.

‘There’s not much time to go [in the January transfer window], but I’d like to see some defenders in. We need two defenders in,’ Nicholas told Sky Sports.

‘I don’t mean to be disrespectful but you see David Luiz last night and you see the mess Shkodran Mustafi made for the goal. It’s still evident that Arsenal are so bad at the back.

‘Hector Bellerin coming back is obviously a boost but there are problems all over the defensive set-up. We need defenders to come in and help the current situation.’

Gabriel Martinelli received rave reviews for his performance at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and Nicholas says the 18-year-old is destined to become Arsenal’s number nine.

‘We’ve got so many good young players,’ Nicholas added. ‘I like Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson but this lad [Martinelli] will be the number nine.

‘He will be Arsenal’s number nine, I’m convinced of that. He will eventually be Brazil’s number nine as well. He looks that good.

‘The pace and composure was breathtakingly good. His record so far is fabulous so, yeah, he’s a superstar.’

