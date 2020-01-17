charlie-hunnam-wants-to-star-in-movie-with-meghan-markle,-and-we’d-definitely-watch-it

Charlie Hunnam has shown his solidarity to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their decision to ‘step back’ as senior royals, and added that he’d be bang up for doing a movie with former actress Meghan Markle.

The Sons of Anarchy star was asked for his opinion on the royal couple’s desire to be financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.

‘We all deserve autonomy in our lives and the opportunity to find some happiness, and those guys, those poor boys were born with enormous responsibility,’ the actor told TMZ. ‘And you know, the British press is brutal, the scrutiny those guys are under is brutal, so more power to them. If they can happiness and peace elsewhere, let them do that.’

On whether former Suits star Meghan could return to acting after she quit her profession when becoming engaged to Prince Harry in 2018, he continued: ‘If acting is a real passion for her, hopefully, she gets the opportunity to keep pursuing that.

‘I would star opposite her if it was a good role, and I was right for it, and she was right for it… How about that?’

Hunnam recently fielded questions about the royal couple while promoting The Gentleman with co-star Hugh Grant, venturing to ET:: ‘When anybody sort of has the courage to seize autonomy over their life and decide that they’re going to change things up if they think they aren’t working to find happiness or a more holistic way for them to live, it’s admirable.’

As well as starring in Guy Ritchie’s latest crime caper alongside Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, and Matthew McConnaughey, the British star is set to feature in thriller Waldo with Morena Baccarin, and upcoming crime drama Shantaram.





